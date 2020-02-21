Fire breaks out in a company near Shriram Talkies in Kalyan

Image Source : FILE Representational Image

A fire broke out in a company in Kalyan (Maharashtra) Friday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing out of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Fire at a factory premise near Shri Ram Talkies in Kalyan, Mumbai. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/h5LX8S8nix — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire erupted at a studio in Dadar in the wee hours of Friday. Files, computers, and furniture were gutted in the blaze. It was confined to the 2,000 square feet studio that was lying unused.