Fire breaks out in a company near Shriram Talkies in Kalyan

A fire broke out in a company in Kalyan (Maharashtra) Friday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing out of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Kalyan Updated on: February 21, 2020 13:04 IST
Image Source : FILE

Representational Image

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire erupted at a studio in Dadar in the wee hours of Friday. Files, computers, and furniture were gutted in the blaze. It was confined to the 2,000 square feet studio that was lying unused. 

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire erupted at a studio in Dadar in the wee hours of Friday. Files, computers, and furniture were gutted in the blaze. It was confined to the 2,000 square feet studio that was lying unused. 

