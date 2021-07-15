Maha: Fire at grain godown in Dombivili; no casualties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE A fire erupted at a grain godown in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

A fire erupted at a grain godown in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze broke out at the godown on the third floor of the three-story building, located near Dombivili railway station, in the afternoon, chief of the civic disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

Two fire engines of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation and a water tanker rushed to the scene and battled the blaze, which was put out by evening, the official said.

No one was injured in the fire, cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Also Read: Thane police starts drive to remove modified silencers from bikes

Latest India News