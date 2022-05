Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at Nagpur's Gorewada forest, cause unknown

A fire has broken out in Nagpur's Gorewada forest, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. The fire has spread out to more than 7 to 9 kilometers, and around eight fire brigade vehicles are on the spot.

Along with the fire bridge team, the forest department officials are also on the spot, and efforts are being made to put off the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

