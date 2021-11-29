Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out in Neb Sarai area of South Delhi

A massive fire broke out in several shanties in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Monday evening, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 6.01 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said. So far, there is no report of injury to anyone, the official said. "No casualties were reported and the situation was brought under the control," SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service said. Further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the owner of the plot Rajneesh Balhara had given the vacant area on rent to the labours and scrap dealers who were living in the Jhuggies (slums).

