Fire breaks out in engine of Mysuru-Udaipur Palace Queen Humsafar Express: Watch video A minor fire broke out in the engine of the Palace Queen Humsafar Express near Channapatna due to a suspected technical fault but was swiftly controlled with no injuries reported. Prompt action by the loco pilot and emergency teams ensured passenger safety and minimal disruption to the journey.

New Delhi:

A minor fire broke out in the engine of the Palace Queen Humsafar Express on Thursday morning due to a suspected technical fault. The incident occurred while the train was travelling from Mysuru to Udaipur in Rajasthan and was passing through Bengaluru South district.

According to railway officials, the fire was detected around 11:45 AM when the train was crossing Channapatna. The loco pilot noticed sparks coming from the engine and immediately brought the train to a halt. He promptly alerted the control room and activated emergency protocols.

Fire and emergency service personnel reached the spot swiftly and, with the assistance of railway staff, managed to douse the flames before the situation could escalate. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties reported among the passengers or crew.

"The loco pilot acted promptly and effectively, ensuring the safety of everyone on board. The fire was brought under control in time," said a senior railway official. "An alternate engine was quickly arranged and attached to the train, allowing it to resume its journey after a short delay.”

The fire was reportedly minor and confined to the engine compartment. Officials believe it may have been caused by a technical snag, but a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause. The swift action of the loco pilot and the emergency response team was instrumental in preventing any major damage or panic.

The Palace Queen Humsafar Express is a long-distance express train that connects the southern city of Mysuru with Udaipur in Rajasthan, offering an important route for passengers travelling across states.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel also responded quickly to the incident, ensuring the area was secured and assisting in the engine replacement process.

Passengers were kept informed throughout the process, and most praised the prompt response by the railway staff and fire services. Normal train operations were restored soon after the alternate engine was attached.

This incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and swift emergency responses in ensuring passenger safety on long-distance trains across India.