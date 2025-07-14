Fire breaks out in coaches of Hisar, Rayalaseema Express at Tirupati Station, major tragedy averted Though there were no passengers on board the burnt coaches, the damage to property is significant. Efforts are on to clear the charred coaches from the tracks and resume normal services.

A major tragedy was narrowly averted on Monday when a fire broke out in coaches of the Hisar Express and Rayalaseema Express trains parked in the yard at Tirupati Railway Station. The fire spread to two coaches of each train, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

According to the Railway Public Relations Officer, the trains were stationary and unoccupied at the time of the incident, which helped prevent injuries or fatalities. Swift action by railway staff led to the successful detachment of the burning coaches, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the trains.

Vande Bharat narrowly escapes disaster

In a concerning development, a Vande Bharat train was approaching on an adjacent track when the fire broke out. However, it was halted in time, avoiding what could have been a catastrophic accident. Officials confirmed that both the Hisar and Rayalaseema Express trains were empty at the time, mitigating potential losses.

Fire contained after one hour

Fire and rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and battled the blaze for nearly an hour before bringing it under control. The burnt coaches were later removed from the track to resume railway operations. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the incident.

Diesel engine increased fire risk

Railway officials noted that the affected trains were diesel-powered, which posed a significant challenge for fire crews. Despite this, the fire was contained without further damage. As a precaution, nearby areas were temporarily evacuated.

Train services disrupted

The fire caused significant disruption to train services in the region. Train operations at Tirupati station were halted for a prolonged period, leading to delays and cancellations. Southern Railway announced the cancellation of eight trains originating from Chennai and the diversion of five others due to the incident.

Railway authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage while ensuring the safe resumption of services. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses. This incident underscores the importance of robust safety protocols at railway yards and highlights the efficiency of emergency response teams in preventing a major disaster.