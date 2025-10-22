Fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar market: 30 shops gutted, properties worth crores of rupees damaged Fire in Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das said unorganised layout of the shops made it difficult for the fire teams to douse the flames.

Bhubaneswar:

At least 30 shops were gutted and properties worth crores of rupees were damaged in a major fire at the Unit-I Haat, the largest daily market in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. However, there were no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident, which required more than two hours to be brought under control, officials told PTI.

Chief Fire Officer (Odisha) Ramesh Chandra Majhi said the blaze, which started in one of the grocery shops around 2.20 pm, quickly spread to nearby stores due to the presence of inflammable materials.

11 fire tenders deployed to contain fire

As many as 11 fire tenders and 140 personnel were deployed to contain the blaze, Majhi said. He added that the fire station received information around 2.40 pm and firefighters reached the site within five minutes.

Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained

He said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das said unorganised layout of the shops made it difficult for the fire teams to douse the flames.