Fire breaks out at Rotla company in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders at spot

A level-III fire has broken out at Rolta company in Mumbai's Andheri East on Thursday. As many as eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame. Search operation is also underway to rescue trapped people, if any.

Meanwhile, A major fire has broken out at a spare parts factory in Mundka. 17 fire tenders are present at the spot.

