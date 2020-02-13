Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
Fire breaks out at Rotla company in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders at spot

A level-III fire has broken out at Rolta company in Mumbai's Andheri East on Thursday. As many as eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: February 13, 2020 13:46 IST
Fire breaks out at Rotla company in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders at spot
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out at Rotla company in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders at spot

A level-III fire has broken out at Rolta company in Mumbai's Andheri East on Thursday. As many as eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame. Search operation is also underway to rescue trapped people, if any.

 

Meanwhile, A major fire has broken out at a spare parts factory in Mundka. 17 fire tenders are present at the spot. 

More details are awaited.

