Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire breaks out at Jama Masjid in Pulwama's Tral region

J-K fire: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at the Jama Masjid in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. According to officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"The fire erupted at the Jama Masjid in the Tral area of Pulwama district," officials said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, they said.

Further details are awaited as this is a developing story.

(With ANI inputs)

