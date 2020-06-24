Wednesday, June 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Massive fire breaks out at GIDC factory in Ahmedabad; fire-fighting Ops underway

Massive fire breaks out at GIDC factory in Ahmedabad; fire-fighting Ops underway

A massive fire has broken out in a Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) factory in Ahmedabad. As per reports, 25 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway.

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor
Ahmedabad Updated on: June 24, 2020 12:38 IST
Massive fire breaks out at GIDC factory in Ahmedabad; 25 fire tenders reach spot
Image Source : ANI

Massive fire breaks out at GIDC factory in Ahmedabad; 25 fire tenders reach spot

A massive fire has broken out in a Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) factory in Ahmedabad. As per reports, 25 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway. 

The factory is located in the Sanand area of Ahmedabad. No casualties have yet been reported from the spot. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X