Massive fire breaks out at GIDC factory in Ahmedabad; fire-fighting Ops underway

Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out at GIDC factory in Ahmedabad; 25 fire tenders reach spot

A massive fire has broken out in a Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) factory in Ahmedabad. As per reports, 25 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway.

The factory is located in the Sanand area of Ahmedabad. No casualties have yet been reported from the spot.

गुजरात - साणंद GIDC में यूनीचार्म इंडिया कंपनी में लगी आग.. आग में 30 Acer में फैली पूरी फैक्ट्री जलकर खाक.. कॉटन डायपर बनाती है कंपनी.. दमकल के 50 से ज्यादा गाड़ियां आग बुझाने के काम मे जुटी। 15 किलोमीटर दूर तक देखा जा सकता हैआग की लपटों का धुँआ। @indiatvnews @CollectorAhd pic.twitter.com/MlR3664H9X — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) June 24, 2020

