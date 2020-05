Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Thane's Bhiwandi

A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Wednesday. More than six fire tenders have been pressed into action to put off the fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awited.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district. More than six fire tenders have been pressed into action to put off the fire. pic.twitter.com/eFlMRLlQVG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

