Image Source : ANI A fire broke out at a shelter home in Kashmiri Gate on Saturday evening

A fire broke out at a shelter home in Kashmiri Gate on Saturday evening, news agency ANI reported. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a telephone call. Giving an update on the situation later, the Delhi Fire Services said that the situation had been brought under control.

"So far, no casualty has been reported," Delhi Fire Services' Director Atul Garg was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Latest India News