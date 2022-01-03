Fire breaks out at furniture scrap shop in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; 8 fire tenders at spot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai

A massive fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. It said that at least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality.

The fire fighting is still on and there was no report of any casualty or injury.

Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

