  Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
  Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket: ICC
  Fire breaks out a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai; eight fire engines rushed to the spot
Fire breaks out at furniture scrap shop in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; 8 fire tenders at spot

The fire erupted in a furniture scrap shop in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. There was no report of any casualty yet.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: January 03, 2022 12:08 IST
Image Source : ANI

A massive fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. It said that at least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality.

The fire fighting is still on and there was no report of any casualty or injury.

Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

