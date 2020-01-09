Fire at Noida's ESIC hospital forces evacuation of patients

Image Source : FILE Fire at Noida's ESI hospital forces evacuation of patients

A fire broke out at the ESIC hospital in Noida on Thursday morning. The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24. As many as three fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame after it was alerted about the fire at around 8 am. In the meantime, some patients are being evacuated and shifted to other blocks of the hospital building. No loss of life have been reported as yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

#UPDATE Fire broke out in ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24, six fire tenders at the spot, people including patients evacuated https://t.co/COoFHkoJLf pic.twitter.com/aVdt4gCZ1n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, At least one person was killed after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Patparganj industrial area early on Thursday. The fire department had received a call about the incident at 2:38 am after which 35 fire tenders had rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 8 am.

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, an official said. He said the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement.