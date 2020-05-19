Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

A major fire had broken out at the godown of Add Chem International company in Ankleshwar GIDC of Bharuch, earlier today.

The fire was later brought under control with the help of more than 12 fire tenders. A large plumeof dark smoke due to the fire was seen working out of the company.

The cause of the fire is yet to be assertained. No casualties were reported.

