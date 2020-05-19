Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

A massive fire that had broke out at Add Chem International company here in Ankleshwar GIDC was brought under control on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bharuch Published on: May 19, 2020 18:44 IST
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

A major fire had broken out at the godown of Add Chem International company in Ankleshwar GIDC of Bharuch, earlier today.

The fire was later brought under control with the help of more than 12 fire tenders. A large plumeof dark smoke due to the fire was seen working out of the company. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be assertained.  No casualties were reported. 

