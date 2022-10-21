Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze at the banquet hall in Rohini's Sector-3 was received at 2:29 pm and 13-14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Friday, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze at the banquet hall in Rohini's Sector-3 was received at 2:29 pm and 13-14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Image Source : INDIA TVSo far, there are no reports of anyone being injured.

So far, there are no reports of anyone being injured. The operation to douse the fire is underway, the officials said.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying 60 passengers catches fire on way to Vijayawada

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, several injured as blast rips apart house storing firecrackers

Latest India News