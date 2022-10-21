Friday, October 21, 2022
     
Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi

The operation to douse the fire is underway, the officials said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2022 17:30 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze at the banquet hall in Rohini's Sector-3 was received at 2:29 pm and 13-14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Friday, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze at the banquet hall in Rohini's Sector-3 was received at 2:29 pm and 13-14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Image Source : INDIA TVSo far, there are no reports of anyone being injured.

So far, there are no reports of anyone being injured. The operation to douse the fire is underway, the officials said.

