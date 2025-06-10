Fire and explosions persist aboard Singapore-flagged container ship off Kerala coast, 4 crew missing | Video The major fire broke out on board the Singapore-flagged ship after a container explosion. Eighteen crew members were rescued, while four are still missing.

A day after it caught fire off the coast of Kerala, Indian Coast Guard officials on Tuesday said that fires and explosions continue to rock the Singapore-flagged container vessel off the Kerala coast, with flames reported from the mid-ship area and the container bay just ahead of the accommodation block.

It also said that the forward bay fire has been brought under control, but thick smoke continues to rise from the vessel, MV Wan Hai 503. "The forward‑bay fire is now under control, though thick smoke remains. Vessel is listing approximately 10 to 15 degrees to port. More containers have fallen off the ship," it said.

Indian ships carrying out firefighting

Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet are carrying out firefighting and boundary cooling operations at sea to prevent the flames from spreading further.

Meanwhile, another ship, Samarth, carrying a team of salvors, is being deployed from Kochi to support ongoing efforts, the Coast Guard said.

Earlier, a Defence PRO said the Indian Navy ship INS Surat disembarked the 18-member crew of the container vessel, which caught fire on Monday morning, as coordinated firefighting operations continued through the night. The crew were disembarked at Mangalore Port at 11.30 p m on Monday.

He said that Indian Coast Guard ships Sachet and Samudra Prahari remained engaged in firefighting efforts overnight.

Meanwhile, a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft took off on Tuesday morning to conduct an aerial survey of the incident site. Officials said Coast Guard vessel Samarth is set to sail out on Tuesday morning, carrying a salvage master to the location of the incident.

Explosion reported aboard Singapore-flagged container ship

The major fire broke out on board the Singapore-flagged ship after a container explosion. Eighteen crew members were rescued, while four remain missing. The incident occurred at approximately 9.20 am IST, around 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal in Kannur district of Kerala and 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, following the explosion under deck was reported onboard MV WAN HAI 503 on Monday, four crew members were reported missing, and five others sustained injuries. The vessel was carrying containerised cargo and had a total crew of 22 onboard. CGDO on task diverted for assessment.

(With agencies input)

