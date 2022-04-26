Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Goa TMC vice-president Kishore Narvekar resigns from his post as well as the membership of the party
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Watch | Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

Watch | Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site

The official said the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5.48 p.m. at a dumping ground in Bhalswa

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2022 21:52 IST
The clouds of thick smoke, billowing out of the burning
Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI

The clouds of thick smoke, billowing out of the burning garbage mountain, have enveloped the whole area. 

Highlights

  • A major fire has broken out at a landfill site in the outer north area of Delhi
  • The official said the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5.48 p.m
  • The hill of trash was under a massive blaze.

A major fire has broken out at a landfill site in the outer north area of the national capital, a Fire Department official said on Tuesday.

The official said the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5.48 p.m. at a dumping ground in Bhalswa after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

As per the visuals from the spot, the 'hill' of trash is currently under a massive blaze.

The clouds of thick smoke, billowing out of the burning garbage mountain, have enveloped the whole area. More details are awaited.

ALSO READ | J&K: Massive fire breaks out in Srinagar's Nawa Kadal

ALSO READ | Delhi: Massive fire at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar area, 10 fire engines on spot

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News