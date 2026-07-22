FIR registered in connection with viral video showing RAF personnel being chased during CJP protest

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Wednesday said an FIR registered in connection with viral video showing Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel being chased, assaulted by protesters during CJP's march. An attempt to lynch an RAF jawan took place on Tuesday evening. Around 8 PM, a mob surrounded the jawan and beat him severely. His colleagues managed to save his life. It should be noted that the Delhi Police has registered over nine FIRs following an attack on a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" on Monday's protest march in the New Delhi area.

Around 8-9 FIRs have been registered so far

According to police sources on Wednesday, around eight to nine FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents so far. The FIR was registered by Delhi Police in connection with the life-threatening attack on the RAF jawan. The police are further investigating the matter.

On Monday, Police released footage showing stone pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youths was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to them.

Police urge all protestors to maintain peace during protest

The police appealed to all protestors to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order. As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour and despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved.

The FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).

FIR registered over alleged flying of a drone

One FIR was registered over the alleged flying of a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session. Another FIR pertained to an alleged conspiracy hatched for violence, with several crucial pieces of evidence emerging during the police investigation, sources said.

Two FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, assault on police personnel and damage to property. The FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station invokes various sections of the BNS, including Section 223(b), pertaining to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant or obstruction of government work; Section 221, concerning obstruction or influencing a public servant in the discharge of public functions; and Section 132, related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty.

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