FIR registered against Kapil Mishra for sharing 'fabricated' video of Atishi; he says 'not afraid' Though an FIR has been registered against him, Mishra has said that he is not afraid of the complaint. Warning the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, he said the Punjab Police is working to "cover up the crime committed" by Atishi.

New Delhi:

The Punjab Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra for sharing an 'edited' video of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, accusing her of allegedly insulting Sikh Gurus, said officials on Friday. The FIR was registered in Jalandhar following a complaint by Iqbal Singh.

The development comes after a forensic investigation found that the former Delhi chief minister confirmed that the video was manipulated. Mishra had earlier shared a video on X (which was previously called Twitter) and accused that Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur.

'Not afraid'

Though an FIR has been registered against him, Mishra has said that he is not afraid of the complaint. Warning the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, he said the Punjab Police is working to "cover up the crime committed" by Atishi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

In an X post in Hindi, the Delhi minister accused Atishi of committing a sin. However, he said Kejriwal is committing a bigger sin by trying to shield her. "There is a video in the records of the Delhi Assembly and the whole world has seen it. Since that day, Atishi has not had the courage to come to the Assembly, even though the Speaker has called her several times," he said.

BJP protests against Atishi, demands her suspension

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held a protest against Atishi near AAP headquarters in Delhi. Top leaders of the saffron party, MPs Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and national spokesperson RP Singh and MLA Kailash Gehlot, were present during the protest, during which they demanded cancelling the Assembly membership of Atishi.

The AAP leader is an MLA from Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

Atishi refutes charges

Earlier, Atishi had refuted the allegations levelled against her and accused the BJP of harbouring hatred against the Sikh community. In an X post, she said she will never insult the Sikh Gurus.

"Lie No. 1: This video is from after the discussion marking 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom had concluded, when the discussion on the Lieutenant Governor's address had begun. Lie No. 2: In the video, I was speaking about the BJP evading discussion on pollution and about their protest in the assembly over the issue of stray dogs. I said: ‘Then you please conduct the discussion. Why are you running away since morning? You are saying, respect the dogs! Respect the dogs! Honourable Speaker, please allow a discussion on this.' But the BJP added a false subtitle and inserted Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's name into it," she had Xed.

ALSO READ - Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets emotional in Assembly, hits out at AAP for continuously mocking her