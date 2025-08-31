FIR filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over alleged ‘objectionable’ remarks against Amit Shah An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in Chhattisgarh for her alleged “objectionable” remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi:

An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in Raipur for allegedly making objectionable remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR, registered at the Mana police station on Saturday, follows a complaint by local resident and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Samanto. Police officials confirmed that the FIR was registered under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections pertain to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, or place of birth, and making assertions prejudicial to national integration.

What did Mahua Moitra say?

The controversy stems from a statement Moitra allegedly made on Thursday in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Speaking to reporters at an event, she purportedly said that if Amit Shah fails to prevent infiltration from Bangladesh, “the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table.” The statement has sparked political outrage, though news agency PTI noted it was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video clip circulating online.

A large number of refugees from Bangladesh have been residing in Raipur’s Mana Camp area since 1971. The police said the statement may provoke fear and anger among local communities.

‘No place in parliament’

BJP leader Gopal Samanto, the complainant, expressed strong criticism of Moitra’s comments, saying, “I got the FIR registered with a very heavy heart. Mahua Moitra belongs to my community and she is an MP. She made such an irresponsible statement against Home Minister Amit Shah... This is shamelessness.” He further added that individuals who make such divisive remarks “should have no place in Parliament” and should be “boycotted from society.”

Mahua Moitra has not yet issued a public clarification on the remarks in question.

Lal Umed Singh, SSP Raipur, says, "A complaint has been filed by Gopal Samanto at the Mana police station. Based on that, an FIR has been registered under sections 196 and 197 of the BNS. Further investigation is underway. Further proceedings include recording statements and collecting evidence. If necessary,she will be summoned through a notice."