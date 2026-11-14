FIR against Kangana Ranaut over social media posts on Gandhi family

Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh Police registered an FIR against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in Shimla over her social media posts targeting the Gandhi family. The case was filed following a complaint alleging that her remarks were inflammatory and had the potential to disturb public peace.

The FIR was registered at Baluganj Police Station on Friday, November 13, based on a complaint filed by retired Captain Atul Sharma, a resident of Shimla. Describing Ranaut's comments as objectionable, Sharma sought legal action against the actor-turned-politician.

What did the complaint say?

According to the complaint, Ranaut made several objectionable remarks about members of the Gandhi family through her verified X account on November 10. Sharma specifically objected to the posts concerning former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that Ranaut shared a series of posts containing what he described as "highly inflammatory insinuations" about the deaths of Indira Gandhi and her sons, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

The complainant also took objection to references to Sonia Gandhi, who was allegedly described in the posts as a "mysterious foreign national".

According to Sharma, the posts insinuated that Sonia Gandhi had entered the Gandhi family before its members were killed one after another, eventually paving the way for her to take charge of the government. The narrative was allegedly accompanied by the remark, "How convenient."

The complaint further referred to Ranaut's claim about the events following Sanjay Gandhi's death, alleging that his wife, Maneka Gandhi, was "thrown out" of the family residence.

Sharma contended that the posts went beyond the scope of political criticism and amounted to an attempt to circulate inflammatory narratives. He alleged that such content could trigger public hostility, disturb communal harmony and encourage enmity between different groups.

The complainant also claimed that the posts contained misleading information.

Case registered under three sections

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 196(1)(b), 353(2), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections pertain to provisions regarding the promotion of enmity between different groups, the disruption of public peace, and defamation.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh has confirmed the registration of the FIR. The police are currently investigating the matter and examining digital evidence related to the social media posts.

The development comes days after Ranaut questioned the timing of Sonia Gandhi acquiring Indian citizenship, referring to her marriage and her decision to become an Indian citizen in 1983. In a series of remarks, including an Instagram Story, the BJP MP made allegations about Sonia Gandhi's political rise and referred to her as a "mysterious foreign national".

(Input: Kapil Thakur)

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