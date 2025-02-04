FIR against Arvind Kejriwal day before Delhi election over Yamuna 'poisoning' claims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Yamuna water row: A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, an FIR has been filed against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other unknown members of his party in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The FIR has been registered following a court directive and pertains to Kejriwal's recent remarks about the water quality of the Yamuna River and his accusations against the Haryana government.

An FIR has been registered against Kejriwal at Shahabad police station in Kurukshetra. A person named Jagmohan Manchanda has filed a case against Kejriwal. The police have registered a case against Kejriwal under sections 192, 196(1), 197(1), 248(a), and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in this matter.

Yamuna River poison row

The controversy surrounding the Yamuna water has become a central issue in Delhi politics, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana government of intentionally contaminating the water.

Kejriwal alleged on January 27 that the BJP government in Haryana had mixed poison in the water supplied to Delhi through the Yamuna. "Thanks to DJB (Delhi Jal Board) engineers, who caught it and stopped the water, it did not enter Delhi. If that water got mixed with drinking water, a mass genocide would have happened," Kejriwal had said.

He had said the BJP wanted to mix "poison" in the water supplied to Delhi to trigger chaos so that the AAP could be blamed for people dying.

Kejriwal was also issued two notices by the Election Commission over the matter on a complaint from the BJP.

