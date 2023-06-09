Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala gets married to PMO officer in simple ceremony | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married to PMO officer in simple ceremony

Nirmala Sitharaman daughter wedding : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on June 8 (Thursday). The intimate wedding took place at a serene resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

Close family members and friends attended the wedding. Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter, a journalist by profession, currently works as a features writer. Parakala tied the know with a PMO officer Pratik Doshi.

The marriage was solemnised as per the Brahmin tradition. The wedding took place in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt without ostentatious arrangements or VIP invitees, according to a report. A video of the wedding surfaced on social media showing Parakala in a pink saree and green blouse, while Prateek wearing a white pancha and shawl. FM Sitharaman wore a Molakalmuru saree for her daughter's wedding.

Know more about groom Pratik Doshi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s son-in-law Pratik Doshi is a resident of Gujarat and associated with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since 2014. He is currently employed as an Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) at the PMO. In June 2019, Doshi was elevated to the rank of Joint Secretary. The Finance Minister’s son-in-law is a graduate of the Singapore Management School.

