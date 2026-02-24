'No air conditioning at 15,000 feet': Finance commentator Jayant Mundhra calls out IndiGo, airline responds

New Delhi:

Finance commentator Jayant Mundhra has publicly criticised IndiGo after claiming that the air conditioning on his flight was not working while he was travelling with his one-year-old baby. In a post on LinkedIn, Mundhra expressed frustration over the airline’s service and called for accountability from the top management.

Tagging Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, he wrote, “IndiGo doing IndiGo - Dear Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu sir - Looking forward to when you shall decide to seek some accountability from Pieter Elbers and his team at India’s no.1 airline exploiting its monopoly holding over 65% of India’s air routes. Indians deserve better at 15k feet.”

(Image Source : LINKEDIN )Finance commentator Jayant Mundhra calls out IndiGo over cabin cooling issue

‘Travelling with my 1-year old’

Mundhra also shared a video from inside the aircraft, claiming that passengers were forced to sit without proper cooling. “AC not working, travelling with my 1 year old baby, that’s the air conditioning in the flight. The worst part is that the captain has the authority to say that ‘aise hi rahega yeh’,” he said in the video.

IndiGo issues apology

Responding to the post, IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the cabin temperature. In its reply, the airline said it “sincerely regretted the discomfort” and stressed that customer comfort is very important to them.

IndiGo added that it had tried to contact Mundhra personally but was unable to reach him. The airline assured that the matter had been shared with the concerned team for review and necessary action.

Recent operational troubles in IndiGo

The controversy comes at a time when IndiGo has been under scrutiny over operational issues. Recently, the airline removed Jason Herter as head of its Operations Control Centre (OCC) and appointed Captain Rohit Rikhiye as the new chief. The move followed government intervention after operational disruptions in December 2025.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had investigated the airline over widespread flight cancellations and delays linked to poor crew planning under new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

The regulator fined IndiGo Rs 22.2 crore and directed the removal of a senior vice president from the OCC over systemic failures.