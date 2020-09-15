No actionable inputs to show nexus between film industry, drug traffickers: MHA

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Government says it has received no inputs from the NCB proving that there is nexus between drug traffickers and people in the film industry.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said no actionable inputs have been received by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers during coronavirus pandemic. The statement from the MHA has come amid allegations of drug use were levelled upon the Indian film industry especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had also raised the matter in Rajya Sabha slamming those who have been calling the Mumbai-based entertainment industry a "gutter".

In a written reply by Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy said, "Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carries out search, seizure, arrest and investigation continuously throughout the year on the actionable inputs developed on its own and/or on receipt from other sources. During the period of coronavirus lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by the NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers."

However, he mentioned that a case has been registered by Nacotics Bureau Mumbai Zonal reffering to the Rhea Chakravathy case. The minister further informed that 10 people have been arrested ever since the case was registered.

"Drugs such as ganja, hashish, tetrahydro cannabinol and lysergic acid de-ethylamide have been seized in the operation," MoS Home added.

