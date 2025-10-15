Festive rush: Temporarily curb on sale of platform tickets at key Delhi-NCR railway stations To manage the heavy festive rush during Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways has suspended platform ticket sales at key Delhi-NCR stations from October 15 to 27. Meanwhile, several special trains, including two Vande Bharat services, will operate on Delhi-Bihar routes to meet record passenger demand.

New Delhi:

In view of the heavy rush during the festive season, Indian Railways has announced a major decision to temporarily suspend the sale of platform tickets at major railway stations in Delhi-NCR from October 15 to October 27. As per officials, the move aims to manage crowds more effectively and prevent inconvenience or accidents caused by congestion at railway premises.

Officials said the temporary suspension is intended to ensure passenger safety and smooth travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja. "This measure will be in force only from October 15 to October 27, after which the platform ticket service will resume as usual," an official clarified. The Railways added that the decision was taken considering the high passenger footfall, ticketing convenience and safety of commuters during the festive rush.

Stations where platform tickets will not be available

Delhi Junction

New Delhi Railway Station

Anand Vihar Terminal

Ghaziabad Junction

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

Passengers have been requested to plan their travel accordingly and, if possible, only those with valid train tickets should enter the platforms. Railways has also urged travellers to be mindful of their belongings, follow safety protocols and maintain social distancing inside the stations.

More special trains from Delhi to Bihar

The Railways has identified five major routes from Delhi to Bihar with the highest passenger demand - Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Samastipur. To accommodate the surge, several special trains will operate on these routes during the festive period. Officials said the number of special trains this year is double compared to last year. For instance, in 2024, there were 280 special train trips on the Delhi–Patna route, while this year the figure has been increased to 596 trips. Moreover, last year, one special Vande Bharat train was introduced on the Delhi-Patna route, but this year, two special Vande Bharat trains will operate, completing nearly 65 trips within a month.

