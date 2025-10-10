Festival with limits: NCR states urge Supreme Court to allow green crackers amid pollution concerns NCR states have urged the Supreme Court to allow the limited use of green firecrackers during Diwali and other festivals, proposing strict regulations and designated time slots.

New Delhi:

In a key development ahead of the festive season, the states forming the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday requested the Supreme Court to allow the controlled bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and surrounding areas during Diwali and other festivals.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NCR states, presented the proposal before a bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, suggesting a “balanced approach” to accommodate both environmental concerns and cultural traditions.

Proposed time limits and restrictions

Mehta proposed that green crackers — approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) — be allowed to be burst on Diwali from 8 PM to 10 PM. For Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, he recommended a 35-minute window from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM. On Gurpurab, the suggested time slots are 4 AM to 5 AM and 9 PM to 10 PM.

For weddings and other personal celebrations, he urged the court to permit the sale and use of green crackers under regulated conditions.

Strict enforcement measures suggested

To ensure environmental compliance, Mehta stressed that:

Only licensed traders should be permitted to sell crackers.

Joint firecrackers or ‘laris’ should be completely banned.

Sales through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart should not be allowed.

It would be the joint responsibility of NCR state governments, the Delhi government, and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to enforce these measures.

Supreme Court's stance on firecrackers

The Supreme Court has been hearing a series of petitions concerning pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly regarding the role of firecrackers during festivals. On September 26, the apex court allowed certified manufacturers to produce green crackers but prohibited their sale in Delhi-NCR without explicit court approval.

The court also asked the central government to reconsider the blanket ban on manufacturing firecrackers in the region.

Delhi-NCR, which includes 16 districts across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, is among the most pollution-prone areas during the winter months, with firecrackers being a significant contributor to poor air quality.

The hearing on this matter is still ongoing.