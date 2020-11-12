Image Source : PTI/FILE Diwali 2020: Festival special trains to Bengaluru Cantt, Hubli, Secunderabad | Halts, timings and more

The Indian Railways is running three one-way festival special trains for Diwali on Thursday and Friday to Bengaluru Cantonment, Hubbali and Secunderabad.

Train number 05676 Silchar-Bengaluru Cantonment one-way festival special train will depart Silchar at 10 p.m. on Thursday and arrive in Bengaluru Cantonment at 2 p.m. on the third day.

Enroute, the train will halt at Badarpur, Guwahati, New Bangaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Dankuni, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Perambur and Katpadi stations.

Likewise, train number 05678 from Tinsukia to Hubballi will depart New Tinsukia at 5 p.m. on Thursday and reach Hubballi cantonment at 1:30 p.m. on the third day.

Enroute, the festival special will halt at Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Bangaigaon, New Cochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nandyala and Bellary stations.

Similarly, train number 05679 will leave from Rangapara North in Assam at 1.15 p.m. on Friday to reach Secunderabad at 3 p.m. on the second day.

Enroute, the festival special will stop at Rangiya, New Bangaigaon, New Cochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Rajamundry and Vijayawada stations.

All the three trains will pass through the SCR zone.

