Ferozepur: Army officer kills wife, then shoots himself

Ferozepur: An Army officer and his wife were found dead at their official residence in Punjab. The police on Monday said that the Army officer first kills his wife and later committed suicide. As per the news reports, the 44-year-old army officer killed his 42-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself around 9 PM.

The officer and his wife were found dead at their official residence Sunday night, they said. The deceased officer has been identified as Lt Col Nishant and his wife Dimple, Station House Officer, Ferozepur Cantt, Inspector Naveen Kumar said. He said the couple was going through a marital discord which took an ugly turn Sunday night around 9 pm. According to sources, the officer left behind a suicide note confessing to harming his partner who was found dead in an adjoining room.

As per the police, before killing his wife, the Army officer went to the unit's quarter guard, temple and then committed suicide. Later, a few Army officers tried to contact her wife but didn't get a response from her side. When they went to the house of the dead Army officer, they found his wife lying dead.

They said the couple was undergoing regular counselling sessions. The Army authorities and the police have started an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

