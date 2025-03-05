Women's Day 2025: Fathima Beevi to BV Nagarathna, list of female judges of Supreme Court of India Women's Day 2025: The Supreme Court of India has seen 11 female judges in its history of over 75 years. These judges have played a decisive role in some of the most crucial and landmark cases.

Women's Day 2025: The contribution of women in every space is rising in India. Since independence, women have played an active role, be it in politics or cinema. Among various sectors is the judiciary, where the number of women judges may have been less in comparison to men, but their sense of wisdom and justice served as an inspiration for half of the population.

The Supreme Court of India has seen 11 female judges in its history of over 75 years. The average term of a female judge in the Supreme Court is 3.87 years. The 11 women judges of the apex court have collectively authored 1022 judgements. As Women's Day 2025 nears, here is the detail about all these 11 judges.