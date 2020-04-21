Tuesday, April 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Female cop deployed at Uddhav Thackeray's residence tests positive for COVID-19

Female cop deployed at Uddhav Thackeray's residence tests positive for COVID-19

A female cop deployed at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Assistant Police Inspector (ASI), positoned at the Malabir Hill bungalow, has been hospitalised. Six of her contacts have been sent to a quarantine centre.

Rajiv Singh Rajiv Singh
Mumbai Updated on: April 21, 2020 17:00 IST
uddhav thackeray varsha residence, female cop positive coronavirus, uddhav thackeray varsha coronavi
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.File

A female cop deployed at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Assistant Police Inspector (ASI), positoned at the Malabir Hill bungalow, has been hospitalised. Six of her contacts have been sent to a quarantine centre.

At least 49 policemen have tested positive for the infection in Maharashtra so far. 

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra recorded 466 coronavirus positive cases. Nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday. So far, 572 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X