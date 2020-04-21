Female cop deployed at Uddhav Thackeray's residence tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.File

A female cop deployed at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Assistant Police Inspector (ASI), positoned at the Malabir Hill bungalow, has been hospitalised. Six of her contacts have been sent to a quarantine centre.

At least 49 policemen have tested positive for the infection in Maharashtra so far.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra recorded 466 coronavirus positive cases. Nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday. So far, 572 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage