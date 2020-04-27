'Fed up of dal chawal, want chicken instead': Coronavirus patient in Bhopal blasts hospital staff

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A coronavirus-infected patient admitted to Bhopal’s Chirayu Medical College and Hospital on Monday created a commotion among the staff members after he rejected the food offered at the facility, asking to be fed with chicken and mutton instead.

“I won’t have dal and chawal (rice and lentil) anymore. I am sick of having it. I want to have chicken and mutton,” Saeed is learnt to have said to the staff member who came with a plate.

“I was having the food till I was unwell. I feel alright now,” he is heard saying, in a video of the incident recorded by hospital authorities.

“If you can’t fulfil my dietary needs, I will have food delivered from my home,” he is heard saying.

One of the worst-hit states due to coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,168 coronavirus infections, which have resulted in 102 deaths till date.

