FCRA violations: CBI raids 40 locations in countrywide crackdown; NGOs, MHA officials under scanner

FCRA violations: CBI is carrying out major countrywide raids at 40 locations against MHA officials, NGOs for facilitating alleged FCRA violations, PTI quoted officials saying.

According to reports, 6 officials, NGO representatives being questioned by CBI over alleged FCRA violations and Rs 2 crore hawala transactions detected so far.

Several government officials are under scanner in this nationwide crackdown.

CBI is conducting raids at 40 locations including Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Combiatore to nab representatives of NGOs, middlemen and public servants of MHA who were allegedly indulging in violations of FCRA matters and felicitation clearance.

It has been detected during the operation that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, they said.

