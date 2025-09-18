'Fauj a place where there is no nepotism': CDS General Anil Chauhan | Video During the event, CDS General Anil Chauhan also explained why the armed forces struck the targets in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor between 1 am and 1.30 am, saying this was done to avoid civilian casualties.

Ranchi:

'Fauj' is a place where there is no nepotism, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan asserted on Thursday, urging the youth to join the armed forces to serve the country. He made the remarks while interacting with school children during an event in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

"The fauj' (army) is the only place where there is no nepotism... You should aspire to join the armed forces if you want to serve the nation, and explore the country and the world," he said, while highlighting the role played by the armed forces in rescuing people during natural calamities.

CDS explains why first strike was made between 1-1.30 am

During the event, the CDS also explained why the armed forces struck the targets in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor between 1 am and 1.30 am, saying this was done to avoid civilian casualties. Though conducting strikes at that time made it difficult to collect evidence, the armed forces had confidence in their capabilities to get imagery, he noted.

Although CDS General Chauhan noted that the best time to conduct the strike would have been between 5.30 am and 6 am.

"The best time would have been 5:30–6:00 AM, but at that time, the first Azaan or the first prayer takes place, and in Bahawalpur and Muridke, there might be a lot of civilian movement at that time, so many civilians could have been killed… We wanted to avoid that, which is why we chose the time between 1:00 and 1:30," he noted.

About Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that had claimed 26 lives. The strikes led to a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan, which saw extensive use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

On May 10, a ceasefire was declared after the Pakistani DGMO called his Indian counterpart, requesting for cessation of all hostilities.