Father-Son clash: S Ramadoss, Anbumani disagree at PMK meet over youth wing appointment | VIDEO

A dramatic confrontation unfolded on Saturday during a special general council meeting of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Vizhupuram, Tamil Nadu, when party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, publicly clashed over a key party decision. The disagreement centred around the appointment of P. Mukunthan, Ramadoss’s grandson, as the new president of the PMK’s state youth wing.

Mukunthan, the son of Ramadoss's first daughter, Srikanth Parasuraman, had been proposed for the role by his grandfather, who praised Mukunthan’s potential in helping the party achieve its target of securing 50 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, Anbumani, who is also a former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, objected to the appointment, arguing that Mukunthan, who had joined the party only four months ago, lacked the necessary experience to lead the youth wing.

“I believe someone with more experience should be appointed to this key position,” Anbumani argued during the meeting. His criticism triggered a stern response from Ramadoss, who reiterated that he was the founder of the party and that his decisions were final. “What I say must be followed. Anyone who disagrees should feel free to leave,” Ramadoss asserted, leaving little room for debate.

In a move that further escalated tensions, Ramadoss called for Mukunthan to be invited on stage, but Mukunthan did not appear. Anbumani, visibly upset by his father’s uncompromising stance, dropped the microphone on the table—a symbolic act of disapproval. He then declared the opening of a new party office in Panayur, Chennai, where party members could meet him.

The public dispute between the father and son sparked significant discussions, especially amid growing speculation about their differing political alignments. Anbumani has been more inclined towards an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while Ramadoss reportedly favours an alliance with the AIADMK.

Despite the public clash, party sources downplayed the incident, describing it as a difference of opinion within the 'Pattali family.' They suggested that the disagreement would not have a lasting impact on the party's unity.