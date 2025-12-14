Fasting builds discipline and resolve, says Rajat Sharma at International Janmangal Conference India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma addressed the International Janmangal Conference in New Delhi, describing fasting as a symbol of discipline, self-control and strong resolve. He highlighted its benefits beyond food, including control over anger and thoughts.

New Delhi:

The two-day International Janmangal Conference was organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together spiritual leaders, thinkers and public figures from across the country. The conference focused on the theme "Right Vision for Public Welfare: Fasting, Meditation, Yoga and Swadeshi Thought. Addressing the gathering, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma said that fasting represents discipline, self-control and the strength of one's resolve. He described fasting as a test of determination, where the mind constantly craves food but must be guided by a strong inner commitment. The event was attended by yoga guru Swami Ramdev Maharaj and Jain saint Antarmana Acharya Prasann Sagar Maharaj among other eminent personalities. Their presence added spiritual depth and inspiration to the discussions on self-discipline and inner balance.

'Do we live to eat or eat to live?'

Sharing a personal reflection, Rajat Sharma said he often meets people who live to eat, but Swami Ramdev is someone who eats only to live. Speaking about Acharya Prasann Sagar Maharaj, he said that reading about his penance and seeing it in person feels nothing short of a miracle in today's world.

Fasting as a test of willpower and determination

Rajat Sharma explained that fasting challenges the mind, which is constantly filled with thoughts of different foods. He said that when such mental storms arise, the boat of resolve must be strong enough to stay in control. He described Swami Ramdev and Acharya Prasann Sagar Maharaj as living examples of discipline and unwavering determination.

He further said that fasting is not limited to abstaining from food alone. It also helps in controlling anger and disciplining thoughts which makes life more balanced and meaningful. "When we observe a fast, it also brings control over our anger and discipline over our thoughts. It becomes a resolve to make life better," Sharma said. Praising Acharya Prasann Sagar Maharaj's call for "one fast every month", he described it as a powerful mass movement for better living.

India TV's Chairman also referred to the address by renowned gastroenterologist and liver specialist Dr SK Sarin, highlighting the growing obesity problem in India. He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken about the need to reduce weight and adopt healthier lifestyles.

An interesting anecdote on eating habits

Sharing a light-hearted anecdote, Rajat Sharma said there is no need to look far for examples of healthy living. He spoke about how people often discuss food but rarely talk about not eating. "There is no need to go anywhere in the world to find solutions, the example is right in front of us. How someone can remain healthy even after observing a fast for 557 days is before us. Swami Ramdev says that he always eats only once a day," he said.

Sharma said people talk a lot about eating, but very rarely talk about not eating. He recalled that where he lives, there used to be a Sikh neighbour whose quality was that whenever any new restaurant opened in Delhi, he would be its first customer. "My neighbour was advised not to eat so much and to maintain control. A dietician advised him that he should start his morning with one toast and one cup of tea. To this, the Sikh gentleman asked whether he should have tea and toast as breakfast or after breakfast," Sharma recalled.