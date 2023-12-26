'Why are we not ready to talk to Pakistan?' Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farooq Abdullah

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday stoked a controversy after he criticised the Narendra Modi-led Centre for having 'no dialogues' with Pakistan. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister went on to say that if talks are not held between the neighbouring country, 'same fate as Gaza and Palestine' may be met.

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue. Where is the dialogue?"

He added, "Nawaz Sharif is about to become the PM (of Pakistan) & they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk? If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel..."

Meanwhile, mobile internet services will remain suspended in Rajouri and Poonch for the fourth day in a row. Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday killing four jawans at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on Friday. Battling difficult terrains and dense forests, security forces continued to carry out cordon and search operations for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday to track down the terrorists.

