NC chief Farooq Abdullah-led all-party delegation from J&K to meet Opposition leaders, ECI in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir: An all-party delegation of Jammu and Kashmir leaders is scheduled to hold a meeting with Opposition leaders in New Delhi on Thursday (March 16). According to the information the 13-member delegation will be headed by National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Further, the delegation will also meet the Election Commission of India over holding of elections in the Union Territory. According to sources, the meeting is likely to take place at around 1 PM at the Constitutional Club of India in the national capital.

The 13-member delegation includes MP NC Hassnain Masoodi, Ratan Lal Gupta (NC), Ravinder Sharma (Congress), Harashdev Singh (Panthers Party), Muzafar Shah (ANC), Amrik Singh Reem (PDP), Master Hari Singh (CPIM), Gulchain Singh (Dogra Saba), Manesh Sanaini (Shiva Sena), Taranjit Singh Tony (AAP), and Khajuria.

Central govt is harassing people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Earlier on February 16, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had lambasted the Union government, saying the ruling dispensation at the Centre is harassing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She further said that the central government had made only fake promises. Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir Demolition drive, she said, for the first time, she has seen a government that is transforming poor's homes into schools, hospitals and parks.

ALSO READ: J&K Budget 2023: FM presents ₹ 1.18 lakh crore budget, aims to double UT's GDP within five years

J&K leaders call for holding elections in UT

It should be mentioned here that leaders of regional parties and the Congress have been demanding to conduct elections to "restore democracy" in the valley since the repeal of Article 370 and the split of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Earlier, the BJP had linked the reinstatement of statehood to electoral roll revision and delimitation after Article 370 was repealed.

Latest India News