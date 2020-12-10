Farmers issue ultimatum to govt: Repeal farm laws or we'll block rail tracks now

Farmers have threatened to block rail tracks.

After the Centre on Thursday reassured farmers over the new farm laws explaining to them that APMCs, MSP won't be affected and appealed that government is ready for talks with an open mind, Farmer leader Boota Singh once again reiterated their demands of repealing the laws and warned of further intensifying the protest.

"We'd given an ultimatum till December 10 that if PM doesn't listen to us and doesn't repeal laws, we'll block railway tracks. It was decided in today's meeting that all the people of India will take to the tracks. Sanyukt Kisan Manch will fix a date & announce," Farmer leader Boota Singh.

Speaking after the Centre made a fresh pitch for discussions earlier today, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "The Central government has admitted that the laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is State subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it."

"We only want that these laws should be taken back as they would cause great loss to the farmers, they are nothing but black laws and death warrants for not only the farmers but also the labourers, small traders and the whole nation," said Boota Singh.

Singh said that if the government really wants to frame a law, it should start afresh and hold talks with the farmers; but first and foremost the newly passed laws should be taken back.

"We want to appeal to the Prime Minister that he should leave this stubbornness and take back these laws, the laws can be made afresh with the cooperation and unity of all the stakeholders," he said.

Meanwhile, the protests against the newly passed agricultural laws entered the 15th day on Thursday. The number of protesters at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border is swelling with each passing day.

Unhappy over not getting a satisfactory solution to their demands, the agitating farmers on Wednesday announced that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on or before December 12.

After blocking the Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur borders connecting Delhi to Chandigarh, Haryana, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) respectively, the farmers will now block the Delhi-Jaipur highway that connects the national capital to Rajasthan.

The move will disrupt Delhi's supply chain from another direction as the farmers have planned to block National Highway 48 that starts from Delhi and connects with Rajasthan via Haryana. The decision was taken in the farmers' meeting at Singhu border where thousands of farmers are braving the winter chill under open skies since November 26.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in the area with the addition of several more layers of barricading ahead of the meeting to prevent any untoward incident. Delhi's Police Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the law an order situation as the protesting farmers have threatened to enter the national capital.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)

