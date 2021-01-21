Image Source : FILE/PTI Farmers turn down Govt's offer of putting farm laws on hold, firm on taking out Jan 26 tractor march

Protesting farmers on Thursday rejected the government's proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for one year. They remained adamant on the repeal of the agriculture reforms and said that the tractor march scheduled for January 26 will go on as planned. The decision was taken at a marathon meeting on Thursday, a day before the eleventh round of talks between the farmers and government. Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions leading protests at several Delhi border points, held a discussion at the Singhu border and decided to turn down the government's latest offer.

"In a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Government yesterday was rejected. A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement," a statement released by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha read.

During the tenth round of negotiations on Wednesday, the government had offered to suspend the three farm laws for 1-1.5 years and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution in the interest of the farming community.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed panel on the new agri laws started its consultation process on Thursday and interacted with 10 farmer organisations from eight states, including Uttar Pradesh. The top court had on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws, against which farmers are protesting at Delhi borders for nearly two months now, till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

