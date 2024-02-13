Farmers' protest: Traffic diversions expected in Noida, Delhi Police issues advisory | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Barricades put up at Singhu border in view of farmers Chalo march in New Delhi.

Ahead of a planned farmers' protest in Delhi on Tuesday, Noida Police has cautioned commuters about possible traffic disruptions on routes connecting to the national capital. With intensive security measures anticipated at the Noida-Delhi border, authorities advise commuters to consider utilising metro services to alleviate congestion.

Security measures implemented

In anticipation of heightened activity due to the scheduled protest, Noida Police plans to implement stringent security checks along the border areas, potentially necessitating route diversions to manage traffic flow effectively.

Public advisory

A statement released by the police urges the public to exercise caution and cooperation during the protest period. Additionally, commuters travelling to Delhi are encouraged to opt for metro services as a means to mitigate traffic inconveniences.

Farmer associations' march

The protest, organised by various farmer associations primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, aims to advocate for legislative assurances guaranteeing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for agricultural produce, a longstanding demand since the 2021 agitation.

"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers is proposed in Delhi on Tuesday regarding their problems. During the said programme, intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders, due to which, in case of an increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Noida to the Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per requirement," the police said in a statement.

"People going to Delhi, please use metros as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk," the police added.

Delhi Police's traffic advisory

In tandem with Noida Police's efforts, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory outlining alternate routes and restrictions at the city's borders in anticipation of the upcoming farmers' protest.

Route recommendations

To facilitate the movement of interstate buses and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), specific alternate routes have been proposed to divert traffic away from protest-affected areas, ensuring minimal disruption to regular commuters and essential services.

Commuter guidance

Motorists are advised to adhere to the traffic advisory guidelines and seek alternative routes to circumvent potential traffic congestion. Additionally, designated helpline numbers are made available for any assistance required during the protest period.

Also read | Farmers to hold protest march to Delhi with tractor trolleys, check traffic advisory for NCR