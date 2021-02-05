Farmers protest: Delhi Police writes to Google, seeks data on 'toolkit' after R-Day violence

Image Source : PTI Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade on January 26 amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to Google seeking details of the 'toolkit' document that was shared on social media regarding the farmers protest, ANI reported. The police have approached several platforms seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which the document was uploaded.

Details of email IDs, one Instagram account, and one URL have also been sought by the Delhi Police. Investigating the 'toolkit document' uploaded on a social media handle, the Delhi Police believe it scripted the January 26 violence in the capital.

Over 300 social media handles under scanner after R-Day violence

Over 300 social media handles are also under scanner. This means the Delhi Police have a new front to tackle now, the virtual social media accounts and the probe has gone 'International'.

"The intention of the creators of the tool kits appears to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the government of India. It also aims at waging social cultural and economic war against India," Delhi police said in a statement.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the 'toolkit' in question appears to have been created by a pro-Khalistani Organisation "Poetic Justice Foundation".

ALSO READ | 'People in a particular state misinformed': Tomar blasts opposition for impasse over farm laws

"A section of the documents titled "prior action" delineates the following action plan, digital strike-through hashtags on or before 26th January, Tweets storm 23rd January onwards, Physical action on 26th January, Watch-out or join farmers' march into Delhi and back to borders," it said.

R-Day events copycat execution of the toolkit action plan, belives Delhi Police

The police believe that the unfolding of events past few days including the violence of 26th January has revealed copycat execution of the 'action plan' detailed in the toolkit.

Though the Delhi police believe it to be an "international conspiracy" to defame the country it refrained from naming anyone into the FIR registered under sections 124-A, 153-A, 153 and 120-B IPC and would be investigated by the Cyber Cell.

This means that the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police which is already investigating various social media handles within the county for January 26 violence from posting fake or malicious information to violent posts has now expanded its reach and has an additional responsibility of tackling the foreign handles on Twitter and Facebook.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Chakka Jam: Farmers say no stir in Delhi-NCR, but police prepare to avoid Jan 26 violence re-run

Latest India News