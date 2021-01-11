Farmers' protest: Several trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated in Punjab. Here's full list

Image Source : PTI Farmers' protest: Railways cancel, divert, short-terminate trains in Punjab

Several trains have been cancelled, short-terminated and diverted in the wake of ongoing farmers' protest in Punjab. According to a statement by the Western Railway, four trains have been diverted and one train short terminated/short originated.

Here's the complete list of trains affected due to farmers' stir

Train No. 09025 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special Express journey commencing on January 11 will short-terminate at Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar

Train No. 09026 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special Express journey commencing on January 13 will short-originate from Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh

Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special journey commenced on January 10, 2021 will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar

Train No. 02904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special journey commencing on January 11, 2021 will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas

Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special journey commencing on January 11, will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar

Train No. 02926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special journey commencing on January 11, will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas

