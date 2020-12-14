Farmers' protest: Group of Jamia Millia Islamia students sent back from UP Gate

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: NH-24 near Ghazipur border blocked by farmers protesting against Centre's new farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Dec.13, 2020.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agricultural laws on Sunday refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad)-Ghazipur (Delhi) border. According to the police, a group of six students, including girls, had arrived at the spot to render support to the farmers by singing and playing 'dafli' (tambourine). However, the police sent the students back after the farmer leaders objected to their presence there, DSP Anshu Jain said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government "wants to break the unity of farmers".

He said farmers are still arriving at the protest site in large numbers and the ongoing agitation against the three new farm laws would be "historic".

Farmer leaders have planned a hunger strike on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm, the BKU leader was quoted as saying in a press release.

Farmers in all district headquarters will also stage protests on Monday, Tikait said.

Somvir Sangwan, an independent MLA of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, and Madan Lal Balmiki, president of the Rashtriya Balmiki Maha Sangh, Shadipur, Delhi, also handed over the letters of support to Tikait, according to the press release.

