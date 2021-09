Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Several roads in Delhi closed in view of farmers protest

The Delhi Traffic Police have closed the Jharoda Kalan border in view of farmers' protests. A multi-layer barricading has been placed at the border and heavy police contingents have been deployed in the vicinity to check any untoward incident. Police said that officials have been directed to enhance patrolling in the area.

"The Jharoda Kalan border has been closed using barricades, in view of farmers' protest," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Latest India News