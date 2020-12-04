Delhi traffic update: Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri borders closed, check routes to avoid

Image Source : PTI/FILE Traffic jam on the Delhi - Sonipat highway near Mukarba Chowk after restrictions were put in place by the security personnel in the view of farmers Delhi Chalo protest

Delhi borders closed: There seems to be no relief in sight for commuters from long traffic snarls on Friday as thousands of farmers camped out on the borders of Delhi blocked key entrances to the national capital for the ninth day on the trot. While the police has kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic, the protest at Ghazipur, the city's border with Uttar Pradesh, led to the closure of a key route connecting the city with the state.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed for all kinds of traffic movement. National Highway 44 is closed on both sides. Also, Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement.

While Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers, Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

The Gazipur border on National Highway 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests.

"People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND," Delhi Traffic Police said.

Available open borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera, it said.

On Thursday, traffic spilled over to alternate routes due to closure of roads and it led to long jams. Police also closed the Kalindi Kunj border after receiving inputs that a group of farmers might gather there. However, when farmers did not arrive at the Kalindi Kunj border, it was later opened for traffic.

The protest against the new farm laws is set to continue as the critical talks between the government and farmer groups ended in a stalemate on Thursday. The two sides, however, have decided to meet again on Saturday.

