After tractor march, now farmers' to hold cycle rally from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on March 12

It has been three months since the farmers have been protesting against the Union farm laws at the borders of the national capital. Now, a cycle march will be held across the country to intensify the farmers' protest and mobilise the people against the farm laws.

This cycle march will cover 8,308 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It will start on March 12.

The rally will pass through 20 states and those who cannot ride bicycles will be able to join the protest on other vehicles.

According to the farmers who are participating in the cycle march, more than 50 people from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders at Delhi have shown interest in this march. At the same time, from youngsters to the elderly, all are joining this cycle march.

Akshay, who is involved in the cycle 'yatra', told IANS, "We are taking out a cycle march which will be held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. We will make people aware about the farmers' protest through this 'yatra' and will inform them about the Union farm laws."

"This cycle march will be launched from March 12, with nearly 70 to 80 people from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders set to join the yatra."

Sanjay Singh told IANS about the cycle 'yatra' and said,"We are taking out a 'Kisan Cycle March' of 8,308 km from Kanyakumari passing through 20 states.

"We will try to gather farmers from all over the country to protest against the way the corporate sector is tightening its grip on the Central government."

There have been 11 rounds of talks between the Central government and farmer organizations, but no consensus has been achieved so far. On the other hand, both the farmers and the Union government are ready to start negotiations again, but have not yet been able to come to the negotiating table.

Farmers have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Central government bringing in the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

