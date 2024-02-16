Farmers can 'gherao' Parliament, says Haryana government, files affidavit in court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of the Parliament House during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday filed an affidavit in the court saying that farmers, who have launched yet another protest against the Centre over various demands, can 'gherao' the Parliament.

In its affidavit to the court, the Haryana government has said that there were inputs that the agitators in thousands will move in modified tractor-trollies with weapons and arrangements for camping in Delhi. Inputs are also coming that they will gherao the Parliament as well.

The Haryana government's affidavit says, "...it is submitted that some farmer Unions, mainly from Punjab and Haryana under the banner of 'Kisan Majdoor Morcha' and 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha' (Non-Political) have given a call of "Delhi Chalo March" without seeking any permission or providing information to the authorities in the State of Haryana. Information about the above said 'March' has been gathered from various sources like Print Media, Electronic Media, Social Media, Central and State Intelligence Agencies only as there was no formal or informal communication by the farmer unions to the authorities of State of Haryana."

"The leaders of farmer unions have given a call to general public for maximum participation in the "Delhi Chalo March". There were inputs that the agitators in thousands will move in modified Tractor/Trollies with weapons and arrangements for camping in Delhi. Inputs are also coming that they will gherao the Parliament as well. The protest has been planned along the lines of yearlong blockade of Delhi done by the farmers' organisations in the year 2020-2021 which severely disrupted movement of citizens, goods and essential services in the NCR affecting day to day life and freedom of movement of lakhs of Citizens. Above mentioned last agitation had hugely affected residents of Haryana."

"... it is pertinent to submit that the last agitation held by the farmers' unions was not only violent but the agitators also indulged in committing/crimes and created ruckus in the National Capital of Delhi on the occasion of January 26, 2021 when they also removed Tricolor at Red Fort. In total, 294 FIRs were registered against the agitators for commission of offences...," the affidavit said.

Third round of talks between farmers-govt yields no result

The marathon talks between three Union ministers and leaders of protesting farmer unions concluded without a resolution late Thursday while Union minister Arjun Munda termed the discussion as “positive” and said that another meeting will be held on Sunday.

The farmer leaders said they will continue to stay put at the two borders of Punjab and Haryana.

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26. The meeting, which started at around 8:45 pm, lasted for around five hours.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Munda said the talks took place in a “good atmosphere” and there was “positive discussion”.

The talks will continue and another meeting will take place at 6 pm on Sunday, he said, adding that a solution will be found by sitting together. Mann said a detailed discussion between farmer leaders and the government took place.

