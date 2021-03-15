Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens for traffic movement

Image Source : ANI Farmer protest: Ghazipur border reopens for traffic movement

The Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) which was closed due to farmers' protest against the Centre’s agricultural legislation, reopened for traffic movement on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing the Delhi Traffic Police.

"In view of prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and considering public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened after consultation with police officials of Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

As the UP border was closed, traffic movement for commuters coming to and from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders.

The movement at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed fully or partially since late November last year due to continuous demonstration of farmers against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September.

The entry and exit points between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, are still shut.

